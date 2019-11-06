NWA to be Featured in RetroMania Wrestling Game

– The National Wrestling Alliance has announced this week that NWA Powerrr, Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis, and Colt Cabana will be featured in the upcoming video game RetroMania Wrestling. You can check out the announcement below.

The game will feature three new arenas, such as the Powerrr studio, NWA 70, and Austin Idol’s Universal Wrestling College. There will also be a new game mode where players can compete for the 10 Pounds of Gold. Nick Aldis and Colt Cabana will also join the roster of wrestlers.

RetroMania Wrestling is throwback to the classic WWF WrestleFest arcade game. It’s due to arrive in 2020 for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.