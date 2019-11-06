wrestling / News
NWA to be Featured in RetroMania Wrestling Game
– The National Wrestling Alliance has announced this week that NWA Powerrr, Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis, and Colt Cabana will be featured in the upcoming video game RetroMania Wrestling. You can check out the announcement below.
The game will feature three new arenas, such as the Powerrr studio, NWA 70, and Austin Idol’s Universal Wrestling College. There will also be a new game mode where players can compete for the 10 Pounds of Gold. Nick Aldis and Colt Cabana will also join the roster of wrestlers.
RetroMania Wrestling is throwback to the classic WWF WrestleFest arcade game. It’s due to arrive in 2020 for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
BREAKING | The NWA, @RealNickAldis, @ColtCabana, @AustinIdolLive, the #TenPoundsOfGold, and #NWAPowerrr are all coming to #RetroManiaWrestling in 2020.
Learn more about the game – https://t.co/OD9aTKeleQ
Watch #NWAPowerrr – https://t.co/Ub3Y6DKGA4 pic.twitter.com/XrK2UCYUi3
— NWA (@nwa) November 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW
- Natalya Discusses What Happened With The Delays In Saudi Arabia, Her Experience In The Country
- More Backstage News on Raw Talent Meeting Called by Vince McMahon, WWE Maintaining Stance of ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Mechanical Problems’