NWA To Crown New Tag Team Champions Tonight

The NWA has announced that tonight’s Crockett Cup tournament will crown brand new NWA World Tag Team Champions. The event will be streamed live tonight on FITE and ROH Honor Club, as well as PPV. Here’s the card:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women’s Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)