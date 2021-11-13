wrestling / News

NWA to Debut New Weekly TV Show on Dec. 3

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA David Lagana

– NWA has announced that the company is starting a new weekly wrestling show starting with next month’s TV tapings on December 3. From December 3-6, NWA will be taping at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Also, Darius Lockhart revealed he is coming to the NWA. You can check out those clips announcements below:

