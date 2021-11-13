wrestling / News
NWA to Debut New Weekly TV Show on Dec. 3
– NWA has announced that the company is starting a new weekly wrestling show starting with next month’s TV tapings on December 3. From December 3-6, NWA will be taping at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Also, Darius Lockhart revealed he is coming to the NWA. You can check out those clips announcements below:
We're coming home! Back to #Atlanta & back to @mygpb
!⚡️
Dec. 3-6, #NWAPowerrr, #HardTimes2, and… A new show??👀
Tickets are on sale NOW‼️ 👉 https://t.co/Urjf3j6HMW
We can't wait to see you #NWAFam 🖤🤍💛
— NWA (@nwa) November 11, 2021
Atlanta – WE’RE COMING HOME!!!! Join @nwa from Dec 3-6 for a few days of fun. I’m so excited to be back at the GPB studios, this time on the same side as @Sienna AS CHAMPS BAYBEEEEE
Get tickets pronto – they WILL sell out. https://t.co/Uw1c80VJFy pic.twitter.com/MUsEqwG8GN
— Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) November 12, 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT:
Please Watch Until The End.#ICanFixThat@nwa 12/3 – 12/6
Tickets: https://t.co/5jIKpJy8Yd#BeARevolutionary ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qh4bL4tBYi
— “The Revolutionary” Darius Lockhart (@DLockPro) November 13, 2021
