NWA to Produce Weekly Wrestling Show From Atlanta

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA - Ron Fuller

– The NWA is getting itself back into the weekly series format, announcing a new studio wrestling series out of Atlanta. The company released a new video with NWA President Billy Corgan announcing that the organization will produce a new weekly series with the first tapings set for September 30th and October 1st.

You can see the announcement video below. Corgan did not list a venue for the tapings, nor a television home.

