wrestling / News
NWA to Produce Weekly Wrestling Show From Atlanta
August 7, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA is getting itself back into the weekly series format, announcing a new studio wrestling series out of Atlanta. The company released a new video with NWA President Billy Corgan announcing that the organization will produce a new weekly series with the first tapings set for September 30th and October 1st.
You can see the announcement video below. Corgan did not list a venue for the tapings, nor a television home.
More Trending Stories
- Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.07.19 (Ep. 55)
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Memories of Watching Dusty Rhodes Growing Up, Dusty’s Influence on His First Steps Into the Business
- Cody Discusses Shawn Spears’ Rise, How AEW’s ‘Road To’ Videos Help Get Talent Over
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move