Eddie Kingston To Be At NWA TV Tapings

– On the latest episode of NWA Ten Pounds of Gold, Nick Alids, Eli Drake, Jim Cornette, Billy Corgan and more discussed NWA’s upcoming Studio Show debut. You can view the entire episode in the video below.

– Eli Drake talked about picking the NWA after getting his IMPACT release. Corgan and Aldis praise his decision and believe he fits the NWA mold.

– Jim Cornette praises James Storm for being a diverse performer. Corgan discusses his previous issues with Storm. Cornette also praises Aldis for carrying himself like a champion and also being a diverse performer.

– It was also announced that Eddie Kingston will be at the TV tapings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.