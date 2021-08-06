wrestling / News
NWA Announces TV Title Match & More For Tonight’s ExtraPowerrr YouTube Special
The NWA is hosting a special edition of ExtraPowerrr tonight on their YouTube channel, and they’ve announced matches for the show. The company announced on Friday that the show is taking place in “celebration of selling out NWA 73 and [Nick Aldis] holding the [NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title] for 1000 days.”
The show will air at 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT on YouTube and will feature Da Pope defending the NWA Television Championship against Tyrus. Da Pope will get an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match if he wins. The full card is below:
* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope vs. Tyrus
* Non-Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Odinson
* Tim Storm vs. Jordan Clearwater
* May Valentine speaks with Kamille & Thom Laitmer
It’s happening…. don’t miss out on my @nwa “Lucky 7” title defense against @PlanetTyrus pic.twitter.com/xyuxQz8uWY
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) August 6, 2021
In celebration of selling out #NWA73 and @RealNickAldis holding the #10PoundsOfGold for 1000+ days, the @nwa is dropping a FREE #NWAPowerrr today over on YouTube.
#NWA #NWAWrestling #EMPOWERRR #NationalWrestlingAlliance #RaceToTheChase #PowerrrSurge #WrestlingAtTheChase pic.twitter.com/quwwvAhtEJ
— Jeremiah Plunkett (@Plunkitis) August 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Had a ‘Tremendous’ Ambassador Contract In WWE
- Note On How Many Tickets For AEW Rampage in Chicago Were Bought By Scalpers
- Sheamus On Wanting To Be Considered One Of The Greats In WWE, How Releases Have Impacted Locker Room
- Jim Ross On Whether He Thinks Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE, His Current Relationship With Vince