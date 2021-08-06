NWA Announces TV Title Match & More For Tonight’s ExtraPowerrr YouTube Special

The NWA is hosting a special edition of ExtraPowerrr tonight on their YouTube channel, and they’ve announced matches for the show. The company announced on Friday that the show is taking place in “celebration of selling out NWA 73 and [Nick Aldis] holding the [NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title] for 1000 days.”

The show will air at 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT on YouTube and will feature Da Pope defending the NWA Television Championship against Tyrus. Da Pope will get an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match if he wins. The full card is below:

* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope vs. Tyrus

* Non-Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

* Tim Storm vs. Jordan Clearwater

* May Valentine speaks with Kamille & Thom Laitmer