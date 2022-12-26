wrestling / News
NWA USA Christmas Special Results: The Fixers In Action and More
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
The National Wrestling Alliance presented a special Christmas Eve episode of NWA USA on Saturday. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz
* Eric Jackson def. Sodapop
* The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Spectaculars (Rolando Freeman & Rush Freeman)
* Rhett Titus def. Gaagz The Gymp (w/ Father James Mitchell)
* Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade
* Billy Corgan thanked the fans for the NWA’s success in 2022.
* Kratos def. Blake Troop (w/ Chris Silvio)
* Tyrus wished fans a Merry Christmas.
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
- Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
- WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working Opposite DOOM, Using Steel Chairs & Having Memory Lapses Now