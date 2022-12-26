NWA USA Christmas Special Results: The Fixers In Action and More

The National Wrestling Alliance presented a special Christmas Eve episode of NWA USA on Saturday. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz

* Eric Jackson def. Sodapop

* The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Spectaculars (Rolando Freeman & Rush Freeman)

* Rhett Titus def. Gaagz The Gymp (w/ Father James Mitchell)

* Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade

* Billy Corgan thanked the fans for the NWA’s success in 2022.

* Kratos def. Blake Troop (w/ Chris Silvio)

* Tyrus wished fans a Merry Christmas.