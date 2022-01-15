NWA USA Episode 2 Video Now Available

– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. This week’s episode features the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship tournament qualifiers. Here’s the lineup:

* Ariya Daivari vs. J Spade

* Anthony Mayweather vs. “All Day” Marshe Rockett

548 watching now • Premiere in progress. Started 22 minutes ago • This week on NWA USA, the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship tournament qualifiers continue on as Ariya Daivari takes on J Spade! Also in action is the man formerly known as Crimson, Anthony Mayweather, who will be facing Idolmania Sports Management’s newest edition: “All Day” Marshe Rockett! Additionally we’ll be hearing from Homicide, Natalia Markova, and one half of the Rock N’ Roll Express Ricky Morton!