NWA USA Episode 4 Video: Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart, Austin Aries to Appear

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Episode 4 Image Credit: NWA Twitter

Today’s video for episode 4 of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup:

* Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis vs. Nick Aldis and Doug Williams
* Darius Lockhart vs. Sal Rinauro
* Austin Aries, Natalia Markova, and the Hawx Aerie to appear

