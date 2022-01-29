wrestling / News
NWA USA Episode 4 Video: Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart, Austin Aries to Appear
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s video for episode 4 of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup:
* Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis vs. Nick Aldis and Doug Williams
* Darius Lockhart vs. Sal Rinauro
* Austin Aries, Natalia Markova, and the Hawx Aerie to appear
