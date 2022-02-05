wrestling / News
NWA USA Episode 5: Austin Aries vs. Luke Hawx
February 5, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is now streaming Episode 5 of NWA USA. Here’s the lineup:
* Austin Aries vs. Luke Hawx
* Darius Lockhart vs. Ariya Daivari
* Colby Corino meets face-to-face with Kerry Morton
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Alleges ‘A Lot of People’ In Pro Sports Have Faked Vaccination Status
- Note On Plans For Drew McIntyre After Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On Current Main Event Plans For Next Year’s Wrestlemania 39