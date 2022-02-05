wrestling / News

NWA USA Episode 5: Austin Aries vs. Luke Hawx

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Image Credit: NWA

– NWA is now streaming Episode 5 of NWA USA. Here’s the lineup:

* Austin Aries vs. Luke Hawx
* Darius Lockhart vs. Ariya Daivari
* Colby Corino meets face-to-face with Kerry Morton

NWA USA, Jeffrey Harris

