wrestling / News
NWA USA Episode 6: World Junior Heavyweight Title Semifinal
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is now streaming episode 6 of NWA USA. Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode:
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semifinal: Colby Corino vs. Kerry Morton
* Natalia Markova vs. Kenzie Paige
