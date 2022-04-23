wrestling / News
NWA USA PowerrrSurge Livestream: Angelina Love Makes NWA USA Debut
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is presenting a new episode of NWA USA PowerrrSurge today at 12:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for today’s show:
* Angelina Love makes her NWA USA debut
* VSK vs. Alex Taylor
* Rush Freeman vs. Garrisaon Creed
