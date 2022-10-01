wrestling / News
NWA USA Results: Bully Ray Beats Jamie Stanley, AJ Cazana and Jordan Clearwater Qualify For TV Title Match
October 1, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA earlier today, which featured two qualifying matches for the NWA TV title match at Hard Times 3. Here are results, via Fightful:
* NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: AJ Cazana def. Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Marshe Rockett, Mayweather
* Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas cut a promo. They’re confronted by The Fixers.
* Bully Ray def. Jamie Stanley
* La Rebellion cut a promo
* NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #2: Jordan Clearwater def. Rush Freeman, Max the Impaler, Pope, and Caprice Coleman