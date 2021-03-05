wrestling / News

NWA Announces ‘We’re Back’ In New Video

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The NWA is making its return shortly, and the company has released a new video officially declaring such. The company released the following video previewing their return, which was officially announced earlier this week.

The company will be back starting with NWA Back For the Attack on March 21st, which will are on FITE TV, followed by NWA Powerrr’s return on March 23rd on FITE.

