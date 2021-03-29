wrestling / News

NWA Releases First ‘What You Missed On Powerrr’ Recap Video

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr, Billy Corgan

The NWA has released the first episode of their series recapping the previous week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the video below. It is described as follows:

“#NWAPowerrr​ has returned to Tuesday nights on FITE! Nick Aldis speaks on the return of Powerrr! Kamille is in action! Mike Parrow makes his Powerrr debut! A past foe tries to make peace with Thunder Rosa! Fred Rosser, Matt Cross, and Marshe Rockett compete for a chance at the NWA TV Title! And in our main event, a collection of the NWA’s top stars compete in a special Champions Six-Man Tag!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading