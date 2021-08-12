wrestling

AEW News: NWA Women’s Champion Kamille Appears in Vignette on Dynamite, Britt Baker Gets Big Reaction in Hometown

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Out of the Shadows

– NWA Women’s Champion Kamille made an appearance (via vignette) on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, in which Kamille addresses Red Velvet who she will defend her title against at NWA EmPowerrr:

– Dynamite was in Britt Baker’s hometown, and she got a big reaction from the Pittsburgh crowd as you can see below:

