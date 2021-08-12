wrestling
AEW News: NWA Women’s Champion Kamille Appears in Vignette on Dynamite, Britt Baker Gets Big Reaction in Hometown
– NWA Women’s Champion Kamille made an appearance (via vignette) on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, in which Kamille addresses Red Velvet who she will defend her title against at NWA EmPowerrr:
The @nwa Women's World Champion #Kamille vows to take out @LegitLeyla.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/A4qQRxhcRa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
– Dynamite was in Britt Baker’s hometown, and she got a big reaction from the Pittsburgh crowd as you can see below:
Welcome to Brittsburgh! Home of #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker – D👇M👇D
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/jKmXKuikjA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
No one can wait for #AEWRampage on Friday – not @RealBrittBaker, not @Thee_Red_Velvet, not us!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/09YMP2sBIm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Tony Khan on Fans Knowing What to Expect on Second Episode of AEW Rampage
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts
- Note On CM Punk’s Training For Wrestling Return, Reaction From Those Who Have Trained With Him