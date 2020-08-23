wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Challenges Hikaru Shida For AEW All Out
Another NWA alumnus made their AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa showed up with a message. She challenged AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a title match at AEW All Out on September 5. As of yet, Shida has not accepted the challenge so the match is not yet official.
You asked for it.
You got it.
The @nwa Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has stepped up and made it clear that she wants @shidahikaru's #AEW Women’s World Championship.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/S6qmy4vkVe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Rosa makes the third arrival from NWA since the company went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks previously appeared to challenge Cody for the TNT title, only to end up signing with AEW later on.
