NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Challenges Hikaru Shida For AEW All Out

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Another NWA alumnus made their AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa showed up with a message. She challenged AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a title match at AEW All Out on September 5. As of yet, Shida has not accepted the challenge so the match is not yet official.

Rosa makes the third arrival from NWA since the company went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks previously appeared to challenge Cody for the TNT title, only to end up signing with AEW later on.

