wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Involved in Hit-And-Run Accident
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was the victim of a hit-and-run accident yesterday. Rosa took to Twitter to note that she is selling some of her ring gear to help pay for car repairs after someone hit her and drove off. You can see her post below.
Rosa won the NWA Women’s Championship at NWA Hard Times on January 24th. She is also the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling International Princess Champion, having beat Maki Itoh at New Year Dish Pro Wrestling on January 5th.
Hey guys, yesterday I was involved in a hit and run accident a d to raise money to fix my car, I'm selling different gears! DM
Me or email me at [email protected]
Thanks for your support! pic.twitter.com/g4Q5xRdh04
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Rumors Of Dropping ‘Women’s’ From NXT Women’s Title Were Overblown
- Matt Hardy Comments On Jim Ross Using His ‘Bucks of Youth’ Phrase on AEW Dynamite
- Nick Aldis Wants to Defend NWA World Title Against Triple H, Says NWA and WWE Have Steady Communication
- Ryback Weighs In on Matt Riddle Having Heat Over Calling Out Brock Lesnar, Riddle Hurting His Standing in WWE