NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Involved in Hit-And-Run Accident

NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was the victim of a hit-and-run accident yesterday. Rosa took to Twitter to note that she is selling some of her ring gear to help pay for car repairs after someone hit her and drove off. You can see her post below.

Rosa won the NWA Women’s Championship at NWA Hard Times on January 24th. She is also the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling International Princess Champion, having beat Maki Itoh at New Year Dish Pro Wrestling on January 5th.