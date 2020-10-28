NWA News: Women’s Championship to Be Defended on AEW Dynamite, Mickie James Congratulates Serena on Win

– The newly-crowned NWA Women’s Champion will defend her title on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan has announced Serena Deep, who defeated Thunder Rosa on UWN Primetime Live to win the title, will defend the championship against Leyla Hirsh on tomorrow’s show:

Congratulations to the new @nwa Women’s World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She’ll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible! pic.twitter.com/4a4DT6uQsO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2020

– In related news, Mickie James took to Twitter to congratulate Deeb on her win, posting:

“Congratulations to my friend & sister @SerenaDeeb #YouDeserveIt one of my favorite people out the ring & legit top 5 females I’ve ever seen. I find it so fitting that your 1st World Championship is the most nostalgic of them all. Mildred was a trailblazer. And so are you!”