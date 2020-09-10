wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an NWA Women’s Championship match for next week’s episodes of Dynamite. AEW announced that Thunder Rosa will defend her championship against Ivelisse on next week’s episode. Rosa faced Hikaru Shida for Shida’s AEW Women’s Championship at AEW All Out.
In addition, FTR announced that they will face Jurassic Express in a non-title match next week, and Best Friends will battle Proud N Powerful in a parking lot to settle their differences.
Dynamite will air twice next week, with a one-hour show on Wednesday after the NBA Playoff game and a full two-hour show on Thursday. It is not clear which of the broadcasts each of the matches will be on.
