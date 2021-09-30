wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Set To Compete at By Any Means Necessary
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex are set to compete at NWA Any Means Necessary. The NWA announced that Marti Belle & Allysin ) will face Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn at the PPV, which takes place on October 24th in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
The announcement, which you can see below, does not specify whether the Tag team Titles will be on the line.
JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨
Sunday, Oct. 24th at #ByAnyMeansNecessary, the current NWA Women's Tag Champs @Sienna & @MartiBelle aka The Hex will take on @IamKylieRae & @TheTootieLynn‼️
This one is gonna be good! 👀 pic.twitter.com/FVhuhtYGdS
— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2021
