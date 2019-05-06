wrestling

Various News: NWA Women’s Title Match Added To ROH War of the Worlds Tour, MLW Scouting New Talent, Tully Blanchard Talks About Emotional Moment With Tessa and Gail Kim From Rebellion

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Allysin Kay Sienna

– Ring of Honor has announced that Allysin Kay will defend the NWA Women’s championship against Marti Belle at the Chicago stop of the War of the Worlds tour on May 12.

– MLW has announced that they have been scouting talent, including multiple wrestlers and some ‘high profile’ names.

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video interview with Tully Blanchard about the emotional moment between Tessa Blanchard and Gail Kim at Rebellion.

