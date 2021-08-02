NWA Women’s Title Shot On the Line On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite will see a #1 contender determined for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Mickie James announced on Sunday that the winner of the upcoming match between The Bunny and Leyla Hirsch will earn a shot against NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28th.

James, who is executive producing NWA EmPowerrr, wrote:

“Well well well… Back to business folks! 2 incredible competitors. 1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime. Who wants a shot at “The Burke” Who really wants to face Kamille? Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr I can’t wait! vs #NWAWomensChampion @AEW @nwa”