wrestling / News
NWA Women’s Title Shot On the Line On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
This week’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite will see a #1 contender determined for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Mickie James announced on Sunday that the winner of the upcoming match between The Bunny and Leyla Hirsch will earn a shot against NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28th.
James, who is executive producing NWA EmPowerrr, wrote:
“Well well well… Back to business folks! 2 incredible competitors. 1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime. Who wants a shot at “The Burke” Who really wants to face Kamille? Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr I can’t wait! vs #NWAWomensChampion @AEW @nwa”
Well well well…
Back to business folks!
2 incredible competitors.
1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime.
Who wants a shot at “The Burke”
Who really wants to face Kamille?
Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr
I can’t wait!
🐰 vs 🇷🇺#NWAWomensChampion@AEW 🤝🚪🙏🏼 @nwa https://t.co/k3eoGwciOI
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 1, 2021