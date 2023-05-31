wrestling / News
NWA Reveals Women’s TV Championship Belt
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has revealed the NWA Women’s TV Championship belt. The new title, which was won by Kenzie Paige at NWA 312, has officially been unveiled and you can see it below.
Paige will defend the title against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on night two of the NWA Crockett Cup.
First look photos of the new #NWA Women's TV Championship Title Belt that will be presented to @KenziePaige_1 at the upcoming 2023 NWA Crockett Cup special two-night event … #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/fonUEUkQeN
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) May 30, 2023
