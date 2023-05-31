wrestling / News

NWA Reveals Women’s TV Championship Belt

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 312 Kenzie Paige Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has revealed the NWA Women’s TV Championship belt. The new title, which was won by Kenzie Paige at NWA 312, has officially been unveiled and you can see it below.

Paige will defend the title against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on night two of the NWA Crockett Cup.

