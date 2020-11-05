wrestling / News
NWA Women’s World Championship Match Added to AEW Full Gear’s The Buy-In
A new match is official for The Buy-In pre-show for AEW Full Gear, with the NWA Women’s World Championship on the line. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Serena Deeb will defend her championship against Allysin Kay on Saturday’s pre-show for the AEW PPV, as you can see below.
The match replaces John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy, which was promoted to the PPV’s main card on Wednesday. Kay announced on Tuesday that she is now a free agent, having left the NWA.
Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/bkFSeq0IaU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman On Dealing With Mental Health Issues, His Conversation With Vince McMahon, Importance Of Asking For Help
- Santana and Ortiz On Being Happy With Parking Lot Fight, Convincing Sue to Flip Them Off
- Drew McIntyre On Triple H’s Comments On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Scenario With Roman Reigns, Wanting To Work With WALTER In NXT UK
- NXT Talent Reportedly Unhappy With COVID-19 Testing Protocols Before Halloween Havoc