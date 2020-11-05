NWA Women’s World Championship Match Added to AEW Full Gear’s The Buy-In

A new match is official for The Buy-In pre-show for AEW Full Gear, with the NWA Women’s World Championship on the line. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Serena Deeb will defend her championship against Allysin Kay on Saturday’s pre-show for the AEW PPV, as you can see below.

The match replaces John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy, which was promoted to the PPV’s main card on Wednesday. Kay announced on Tuesday that she is now a free agent, having left the NWA.