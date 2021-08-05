NWA Women’s World Title #1 Contender Determined on AEW Dynamite

We have a new #1 contender for the NWA Women’s World Championship as of tonight’s Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch defeated The Bunny on Wednesday’s show to earn a shot against Kamille at NWA EmPowerrr. Kamille was in the crowd to see the match.

NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th in St Louis, Missouri. You can see the updated lineup below:

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Lelya Hirsch

* NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Participants TBA

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

* NWA Women’s Invitational Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Chelsea Green, & 7 More TBA