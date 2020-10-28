wrestling / News

NWA Women’s World Title Changes Hands at UWN Primetime Live (Pics, Video)

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Serena Deeb NWA Women's Title UWN Primetime Live

We have a new NWA Women’s World champion following this week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa on tonight’s show to capture the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Deeb’s first run with the championship, and ends Rosa’s first title reign at 278 days. Rosa won the title from Allysin Kay at NWA Hard Times in January.

