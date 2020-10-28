wrestling / News
NWA Women’s World Title Changes Hands at UWN Primetime Live (Pics, Video)
We have a new NWA Women’s World champion following this week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa on tonight’s show to capture the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Deeb’s first run with the championship, and ends Rosa’s first title reign at 278 days. Rosa won the title from Allysin Kay at NWA Hard Times in January.
It’s time!@nwa Women’s Championship:@thunderrosa22 vs. @SerenaDeeb#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/GNUnmQSrjX
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
The champ is feeling it right now. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/6nfv0O1msW
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
A bit of trouble for @SerenaDeeb. We can feel this GIF. #Ouch #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/z0BcpmDOKD
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
Retweet to join us in congratulating @SerenaDeeb, your new @NWA Women’s Champion! 👏👏#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/gB2h4nKXFZ
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
.@SerenaDeeb has just sent SHOCKWAVES through the #wrestling world!#AndNew!!!
Will we see a rubber match?@unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/CfYDmhP14I
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2020
