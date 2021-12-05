wrestling / News
First Two Wrestlers Set for NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament
Homicide and Austin Aries both qualified for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night. Homicide qualified by winning a gauntlet battle royal while Aries qualified by defeating Rhett Titus.
Two more wrestlers will eventually qualify for the four-man tournament.
I guess Homicide is still a Junior Heavy #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/V4krkmWYyp
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) December 5, 2021
The @NationsCorner and cruë watching the #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/Nxf6dS2U66
— Boomer Man Gweedo (@OldManGweedo) December 5, 2021
The match between @AustinAries and @RhettTitusANX is so good!! Props to @JoeGalliNews and @RealTimStorm for telling the story of the @nwa Junior Heavyweight Championship !! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/UxqBEZsYNA
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
@nwa #hardtimes2 great opening match. @AustinAries vs @RhettTitusANX. Austin advancing to the next round of the Junior Heavyweight Championship pic.twitter.com/fRecbWpzhL
— Sam Blair (@SamVBlair) December 5, 2021
.@AustinAries defeats Rhett Titus. #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/kUEjujkZ37
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 5, 2021
God I missed seeing this combo. 🤩 @AustinAries #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/WgdG3qfLDb
— 𝓒𝓚 (@IsThatCKDunn) December 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Wrestlers, How It Could Potentially Backfire On Tony Khan
- Charlie Haas On Team Angle Being Broken Up Too Soon, Impersonation Gimmick
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year