First Two Wrestlers Set for NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Austin Aries WWE TLC

Homicide and Austin Aries both qualified for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night. Homicide qualified by winning a gauntlet battle royal while Aries qualified by defeating Rhett Titus.

Two more wrestlers will eventually qualify for the four-man tournament.

