NWA News: World Title Challenger Announcement Coming, Eli Drake’s First NWA Match Online, James Storm Appears at CWFH

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The NWA will announce Nick Aldis’ challenger for ROH Summer Supercard this weekend. The company announced that Marty Scurll will decide which member of Villain Enterprises will get the shot at Saturday’s show in New York CityL

– The company has released video of Eli Drake’s first official NWA match, which you can see below:

– James Storm appeared at Championship Wrestling From Hollywood’s TV taping on Sunday and defended his newly-won NWA National Championship.

