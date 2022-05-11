NWA World Women’s Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready

Kamille has her NWA World Women’s Championship defense set down for NWA Alwayz Ready. The NWA announced on Wednesday that Kamille will defend her title against KiLynn King at the PPV, which takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 11th.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King