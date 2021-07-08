NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For The Gathering

Nick Aldis will defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at The Gathering later this month. Aldis announced that he will defend his championship against Trevor Murdoch in a rematch of their NWA When Our Shadows Fall bout at the Charlotte convention, which takes place from July 22nd through the 25th. The match will take place on July 24th.

Aldis posted to Twitter:

“July 24th, Charlotte NC: Trevor gets another shot at the @nwa #tenpoundsofgold and there will be no debate this time.”

You can find out more about The Gathering here.