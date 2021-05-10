NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Defense & More Set For The Gathering II

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be defended in July at The Gathering II. PWINsider reports that Nick Aldis will defend the championship at one of the shows taking place that weekend, and will additionally be signing autographs and taking photos with fans. In addition, David “Dr. D” Schultz will be there as a vendor.

The show takes place from July 22nd through the 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and you can find out more here. Previously set for the event are Dr. Tom Prichard, Ken Resnick, former NWA World Champion Barry Windham, Rick Steiner, Tony Atlas, Kevin Von Erich, Eric Embry, Shaun Simpson, Original Midnight Express members Norvell Austin and Dennis Condrey, John “Bezerker” Nord, Mike Rotunda, The Fabulous Ones and more.