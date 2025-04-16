wrestling / News

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLP Northern Rising

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLP Northern Rising NWA WT Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

Thom Latimer will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at MLP Northern Rising. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Tuesday that Latimer will put his title on the line against Stu Grayson at the May 10th show.

The updated lineup for the event, which airs live on Triller TV+, is:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Stu Grayson
* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Kylie Rae
* MLP Canadian Championship 20 Man Gauntlet Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Johnny Parisi vs. Billy Gunn vs. El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander vs. Raj Dhesi vs. QT Marshall vs. Rich Swann vs. Psycho Mike vs. Bishop Dyer vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Alex Zayne vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
Serena Deeb vs. Miyu Yamashita

