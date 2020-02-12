wrestling / News
NWA’s The Circle Squared to Debut Next Week
The NWA will kick off its The Circle Squared series next week in place of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr that the show will take a one-week hiatus and that The Squared Circle will air in its place next Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET.
The series was first announced in November and was described as follows:
This series will allow new talents an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is to get a chance to earn an NWA Talent contract. This competition show allows talents selected to step up to the circle of the podium to exhibit their talents on the microphone before stepping into the square of the ring to show their physical abilities in a wrestling match. The key to making the NWA roster and eventually NWA Powerrr will be in these talents ability to connect with the the live audience in Atlanta and the audience watching all over the world. The ultimate winner of The Circle Squared will earn an National Wrestling Alliance contract.
