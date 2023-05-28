nWo Veterans Disapprove Of Current WWE T-Shirts

A new report from Fightful Select revealed that several members of the New World Order expressed frustrations with an nWo t-shirt from WWE — images of which made the rounds on social media recently. According to the report, unnamed members of the faction felt the inclusion of WWE’s logo beneath that of the nWo undermined the shirt’s impact. Fightful additionally revealed they were contacted directly by another WWE talent who indicated that a comparable situation arose years previously with the WWEShop, where frustrations arose from the inclusion of certain text and tag elements to shirt merchandise, which were thought to negatively impact the sale of those items.