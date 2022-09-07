wrestling / News

NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration Set For Next Week

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2.0 Anniversary Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that next week’s show will celebrate a year of the rebrand. The episode will see the return of Mandy Rose, as you can see below:

