NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration Set For Next Week
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that next week’s show will celebrate a year of the rebrand. The episode will see the return of Mandy Rose, as you can see below:
