NXT House Show Results 6.21.19 – Houston, Texas: Adam Cole Beats Keith Lee in Headliner (Pics, Video)
– The NXT brand had a house show last night in Houston, Texas at the Revention Music Center. In the main event, champion Adam Cole defended his title against Keith Lee. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful. Photos and video clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.
* NXT Tag Team Championships
The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) (w/ Jaxson Ryker)
* Jordan Myles (ACH) def. Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee)
* Rachel Evers & Reina Gonzalez def. Jessi Kamea & Lacey Lane
* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza
* Matt Riddle & Velveteen Dream def. Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss)
* KUSHIDA def. Kona Reeves
* NXT Women’s Championship
Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim
* NXT Championship
Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee
CULTURE KINGS.#StreetProfits#NXTTagTeamChampions #NXTHouston#KingBook pic.twitter.com/wzj5Kg68hf
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) June 22, 2019
You never know what to expect at a #NXTLive show. The #StreetProfits celebrate another win with an assist from @wwe official @MjcChioda! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/bJMTZxYP61
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2019
Now @SuperKingofBros and @VelveteenWWE know the deal. #Outliers #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/AthBFeiHts
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) June 22, 2019
The Superstars on the #NXTRoadTrip are in good hands. @WWERoadDogg @TheScotty2Hotty #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/QznmQFYDG7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2019
.@CGrimesWWE is in the building! #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/AM58RuE3dl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2019
Punishment Martinez, I mean Damien Priest with a win! Like his potential, but his ROH name was better. #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/YMn5AbVhHn
— Heel Turn Podcast (@TheHeelTurnPod) June 22, 2019
Houston…. ARE YOU READY?!?!@WWENXT #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/9zOGD5o2pt
— Bobby Dynamite🚂⚾ (@AstrosTrainGuy) June 22, 2019
AND STILL! BAY BAY! #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/kRteqQqVnQ
— Heel Turn Podcast (@TheHeelTurnPod) June 22, 2019
BOOM! #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/RuCKsolWQZ
— Pelvis Wesley (@funnyasschic) June 22, 2019
Hard luck tonight but the #HBIC @MiaYim still killed it in Houston! #NXTHouston pic.twitter.com/PdVDIIN1KR
— Augustus Steranko (@AuggieSteranko) June 22, 2019
We packed it in #NXTHouston tonight. We meaning me, @riddickMoss and @Dorian_Mak #Outliers pic.twitter.com/Ql8m4bkDKc
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) June 22, 2019
