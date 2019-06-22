NXT House Show Results 6.21.19 – Houston, Texas: Adam Cole Beats Keith Lee in Headliner (Pics, Video)

– The NXT brand had a house show last night in Houston, Texas at the Revention Music Center. In the main event, champion Adam Cole defended his title against Keith Lee. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful. Photos and video clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.

* NXT Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) (w/ Jaxson Ryker)

* Jordan Myles (ACH) def. Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee)

* Rachel Evers & Reina Gonzalez def. Jessi Kamea & Lacey Lane

* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza

* Matt Riddle & Velveteen Dream def. Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss)

* KUSHIDA def. Kona Reeves

* NXT Women’s Championship

Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim

* NXT Championship

Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee