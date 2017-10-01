NXT House Show Results 9.30.17 – Cocoa, Florida: Kairi Sane Teams With Ember Moon in Main Event

– NXT held a live event last night in Cocoa, Florida. Below are some results event courtesy of The Wrestling Observer. There are are some photos from the house show that were posted on Twitter, which you can also check out. The show featured a main event of Ember Moon and Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane against Bianca BelAir and Mandy Rose.

The show had a reported attendance of 300 people. Also, Kassius Ohno was in action against Hideo Itami. No Way Jose, Lars Sullivan, Lio Rush, and Oney Lorcan were all in action as well.

* No Way Jose defeated Brennan Williams

* Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah & Dakota Kai

* Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves

* The Street Profits defeated The Authors of Pain

* Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami

* Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

* Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi

* Ember Moon & Kairi Sane defeated Bianca BelAir & Mandy Rose