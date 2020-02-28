wrestling / News
NXT Advertising Tuesday Taping Following WrestleMania
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– It looks like NXT will be held on a Tuesday following WrestleMania. The NXT ticket website lists WWE NXT Live TV at Full Sail for Tuesday, April 7.
It is not confirmed if the show will air on USA Network on Tuesday or if it will be taped on Tuesday and air in its normal Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET spot.
FULL SAIL ON A TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/TkogyCNSUs
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 28, 2020
