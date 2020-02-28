wrestling / News

NXT Advertising Tuesday Taping Following WrestleMania

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– It looks like NXT will be held on a Tuesday following WrestleMania. The NXT ticket website lists WWE NXT Live TV at Full Sail for Tuesday, April 7.

It is not confirmed if the show will air on USA Network on Tuesday or if it will be taped on Tuesday and air in its normal Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET spot.

