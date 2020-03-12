wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT & AEW TV (3.11.20) Reviews, Looking at The Coronavirus’ Impact on Wrestling

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Coronairus’

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 98. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, look the Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling, & preview the ROH weekend events. The show is approximately 105-minutes long.

* Intro
* The Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling: 2:05
* AEW Dynamite (3.11.20) Review: 33:10
* NXT (3.11.20) Review: 58:40
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1.12.20
* ROH Weekend Preview: 1:18:42

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading