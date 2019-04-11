Former NXT Announcer Alex Reyes Recalls Michael Cole Yelling at People: ‘It’s Part of the Corporate Culture There’

– Alex Del Barrio, aka former NXT announcer Alex Reyes, shared his experiences with people getting yelled at backstage on Twitter. Del Barrio posted the extended comments in response to Pat McAfee’ story of nearly quitting the company after Michael Cole yelled at him for wearing tuxedo shorts.

Reyes notes that Cole “is a straight shooter, but he has a ridiculous and irrationally non-sensical temper,” and detailed being yelled at multiple times for non-sensical things like being “scruffy” on the plane to a WrestleMania when other announcers on the plane were far more casual. He notes that he also got yelled at for buying a Whataburger after a show in Jacksonville, not doing a pre-show music contest despite being told by production to wait until the week after, and other thing.

Del Barrio notes that Cole only yelled at him once, and that the other times came from “other announcers who had it filtered down to them because the culture created.” He defends Cole’s work ethic and notes that he’s hired good talent, play-by-play skills and attributes as a teacher, but adds, “he also has a stupid temper, is fake when it comes to building a real culture of ‘team’ and fosters a culture of not trusting anyone and being constantly afraid of losing your gig at every turn.”

Cole is a straight shooter, but he has a ridiculous and irrationally non-sensical temper. I got yelled at for taking a selfie at the Axxess set (which was the same live event set for house shows) I got yelled at for being scruffy on the plane to Mania.. https://t.co/tYR1mNuIB0 — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

Even though other announcers flew on the same plane in shorts and a t-shirt when I was in a suit and tie (and I shaved when I got to the hotel before rehearsals) I was yelled at in an announcing training session for saying “skinning the cat” because it was an “insider term” — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

And we don’t use those on broadcasts…we do..and it’s gymnastics terminology used in wrestling….I was yelled at for buying a Whataburger after a show at #nxtjacksonville…. I was yelled at for not doing my new NXT pre-show music contest even though I was told by production — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

(Berkley) that he wanted to wait until the following week until he had more music in the computer, but I was yelled at for not doing it. I was only yelled at by Cole once. These were by other announcers who had it filtered down to them because the culture created — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

They look for the smallest things to criticize, berate and bully. If they like you, they look the other way. If they don’t they find ways to get you in trouble and cause this stigma about you within the company until you’re ultimately gone. — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

Cole I would argue has hired good talent, is underrated as a PXP guy when the reigns are taken off and when he wants to be an EXCELLENT teacher…but he also has a stupid temper, is fake when it comes to building a real culture of “team” and fosters a culture of not trusting — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

Anyone and being constantly afraid of losing your gig at every turn. There are several other stories from other folks in his circle that have more direct interaction with his temper. This McAfee story doesn’t surprise me AT ALL. — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

I want to add one more thing here that I think is important…I’m usually pretty good at dealing with “yelling” I was an athlete in HS, not a good one, but i didn’t mind the yelling if it was supported by coaching and honest criticism in order to help me improve. — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 11, 2019

So I don’t want it to come off like I was sulking in the corner every time someone said or did something to me. Not like that at all, I’m just someone that speaks my mind and will always stand up for myself, especially if you’re just being a jerk for no reason. — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 11, 2019

every time I've ever heard him criticized he instantly goes into this long fussy rant about how he's rich and successful and it's like "goddamn pal I just want you to say veteran instead of vennern and cavalry instead of Calvary" — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) April 10, 2019

LOL! He's the most defensive person ever… until he's on headset….I was on headset at the Rumble and hearing him call Vince "sir" was surreal considering the way he carries himself — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

Lol at all the people who think my thread is a knock on Cole. The dude is the hardest working guy at WWE outside of Hunter… my point is that his temper is part of the larger corporate culture. People get fired for non sensical shit at every level and dept. there — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 11, 2019