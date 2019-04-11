wrestling / News

Former NXT Announcer Alex Reyes Recalls Michael Cole Yelling at People: ‘It’s Part of the Corporate Culture There’

April 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Cole

– Alex Del Barrio, aka former NXT announcer Alex Reyes, shared his experiences with people getting yelled at backstage on Twitter. Del Barrio posted the extended comments in response to Pat McAfee’ story of nearly quitting the company after Michael Cole yelled at him for wearing tuxedo shorts.

Reyes notes that Cole “is a straight shooter, but he has a ridiculous and irrationally non-sensical temper,” and detailed being yelled at multiple times for non-sensical things like being “scruffy” on the plane to a WrestleMania when other announcers on the plane were far more casual. He notes that he also got yelled at for buying a Whataburger after a show in Jacksonville, not doing a pre-show music contest despite being told by production to wait until the week after, and other thing.

Del Barrio notes that Cole only yelled at him once, and that the other times came from “other announcers who had it filtered down to them because the culture created.” He defends Cole’s work ethic and notes that he’s hired good talent, play-by-play skills and attributes as a teacher, but adds, “he also has a stupid temper, is fake when it comes to building a real culture of ‘team’ and fosters a culture of not trusting anyone and being constantly afraid of losing your gig at every turn.”

