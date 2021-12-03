NXT Alum Debuts at AEW Dark Tapings (Spoilers)

A former NXT star made their debut at the AEW Dark tapings on Friday. During Friday’s taping at Universal Studios, Marina Shafir faced off with Kris Statlander. You can see a couple pics of her in the ring below.

Shafir was one of the MMA Horsewmen in WWE/NXT alongside Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Ronda Rousey. She teamed with Duke in NXT and made an appearance on Raw in August of last year as part of Raw Underground. She was released from WWE as part of the company’s May 19th cuts.