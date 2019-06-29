wrestling / News

NXT Alumna Zeda Zhang to Call Out Promoters For Lying About Appearances By Her

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zeda Zhang WWE

– Zeda Zhang is tired of being announced for appearances she hasn’t booked, and is sending a warning to promoters who do so. Zhang, who was part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and was released by WWE in 2018, posted to Instagram warning promoters that she will call them out if they falsely advertise her. She went on to note that if she doesn’t promote it on her social media accounts, it’s probably fake:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Zeda Zhang, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading