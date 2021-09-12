NXT Alumni Comment on Making Debut at AEW Dark Tapings (SPOILERS)

A couple of NXT alumni who made their AEW debuts at the Dark tapings in Orlando on Saturday have taken to social media to comment. As noted last night, both Anthony Green (the former August Grey) and Anthony Henry (previously Asher Hale) worked the taping, and both posted messages on Twitter about it.

Greene wrote simply, “Thank you @AEW,” while Henry said a little bit more, writing:

“Ironic that my first show back, as a free agent, was for @AEW. Heard so, so many positive things about the company and how it was ran. Everything I heard was confirmed. Thank you!”