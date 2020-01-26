wrestling / News
NXT and NXT UK Tied In Wins During Worlds Collide
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
If you were expecting the battle for brand supremacy to be resolved after tonight’s Worlds Collide, you might be disappointed. After the show came to a close, both brands had three wins apiece, resulting in a tie.
On the NXT side, Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm to retain the NXT Championship, while DIY defeated Mustache Mountain and Finn Balor beat Ilja Dragunov. As for NXT UK, their biggest win saw Imperium defeat the Undisputed Era, while Jordan Devlin won the NXT cruiserweight title and Kay Lee Ray beat Mia Yim on the pre-show.
