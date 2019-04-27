WWE News: Jon Quasto Joins NXT Announce Team, Top 10 Creepy Superstar Vignettes, Full MITB 2010 Ladder Match

– Former Championship Wrestling From Hollywood announcer Jon Quasto has joined the WWE. He made his debut at live NXT event this week in Omaha, Nebraska. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

I’ve always believed that if u do what u love and work relentlessly at it, you’ll eventually end up where you’re supposed to be. Excited and proud to say that I’m now a member of the @WWE and @WWENXT Announce Team! pic.twitter.com/rxn1xy59GX — Jon Quasto (@JQuasto) April 26, 2019

– WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Creepy Superstar Vignettes. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new full match video featuring a 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a WWE title contract. You can check out that full match video below.