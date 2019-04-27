wrestling / News

WWE News: Jon Quasto Joins NXT Announce Team, Top 10 Creepy Superstar Vignettes, Full MITB 2010 Ladder Match

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former Championship Wrestling From Hollywood announcer Jon Quasto has joined the WWE. He made his debut at live NXT event this week in Omaha, Nebraska. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Creepy Superstar Vignettes. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new full match video featuring a 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a WWE title contract. You can check out that full match video below.

