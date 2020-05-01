wrestling / News
NXT Announcers Reportedly Recording From Home
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
The NXT broadcast team were reportedly recording from home for this week’s episode. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that sources confirmed that the production team put together a way for Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix to record from home in order to keep them as part of the show without requiring them to travel to work on the show.
The site notes that this was possible with NXT because they don’t appear on screen as much as the Raw and Smackdown commentary teams.
