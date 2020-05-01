wrestling / News

NXT Announcers Reportedly Recording From Home

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mauro Ranallo NXT

The NXT broadcast team were reportedly recording from home for this week’s episode. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that sources confirmed that the production team put together a way for Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix to record from home in order to keep them as part of the show without requiring them to travel to work on the show.

The site notes that this was possible with NXT because they don’t appear on screen as much as the Raw and Smackdown commentary teams.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading