NXT Announces Several New Dates, Including TV Tapings

PWInsider reports that NXT has announced TV dates at Full Sail for January 8, January 15, January 22, January 29 and February 5. The 8th and 15th are sold out. Tickets for the 22nd and 29th go on sale on December 6. Tickets for the February 5 show go on sale on December 13.

In a change for next year, in sections 101 and 105, seat one will be on the ramp.

NXT has also announced they will return to Buffalo, New York at the Buffalo Riverworks on January 12.