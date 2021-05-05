NXT Audience Slightly Rises This Week, Ratings Decline

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of NXT on USA Network. Last week, numbers were down across the board for NXT, with viewership dropping below 800,000 viewers, and ratings in the key demo being slightly down. This week, overall viewership was slightly up, but ratings in the key demo fell yet again.

NXT drew an overnight audience of 761,000 viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s viewership, which 744,000.

In the P18-49 key demo, NXT’s number slid downward yet again. This week’s show drew a 0.18 rating compared to last week’s 0.22 rating.

With the drop in ratings, NXT fell down the Cable Top 150 rankings this week. Last week’s show ranked No. 11. However, the show fell down 10 slots this week and ranked in at No. 21. Curse of Oak Island topped the ratings and viewership for Tuesday night with a 0.45 rating and 2.853 million viewers.