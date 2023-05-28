wrestling / News
NXT Battleground Kickoff Show Now Online
May 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE presents NXT Battleground tonight, and the kickoff show is now online. You can check out the video below for the pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET and will preview tonight’s card from Lowell, Massachusetts:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Chelsea Green Recalls Texting Triple H About WWE Return, Keeping It A Surprise
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4
- Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward